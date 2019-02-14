Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams honored with Gifted Award

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams is honored to receive the 2019 Dr. James Webb “Friend of the Gifted” Award from the Arizona Association for Gifted & Talented.
Superintendent Williams was presented with the award at the 45th Annual AAGT Conference in Phoenix on Feb. 7.
“Dear Mr. Williams, On behalf of all at Arizona Association for Gifted and Talented, congratulations on being selected as the 2019 Dr. James Webb “Friend of the Gifted” Award Recipient. It is evident that during your time as the Pima County Superintendent of Schools that you have achieved unprecedented outcomes over the last several years. On Thursday, February 7, 2019, we at AAGT would like to honor you for your time and ability to inspire educators, to employ exemplary leadership practices, and to participate as an active member of our community,” wrote Denise Hicks, Arizona Association for Gifted and Talented.
“Receiving this award was truly a touching moment for me and I am deeply humbled. I’m dedicating this honor to Dr. Webb, his family, and the amazing educators working tirelessly for the success of all students. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams.
