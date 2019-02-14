Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams honored with Gifted Award

“Dear Mr. Williams, On behalf of all at Arizona Association for Gifted and Talented, congratulations on being selected as the 2019 Dr. James Webb “Friend of the Gifted” Award Recipient. It is evident that during your time as the Pima County Superintendent of Schools that you have achieved unprecedented outcomes over the last several years. On Thursday, February 7, 2019, we at AAGT would like to honor you for your time and ability to inspire educators, to employ exemplary leadership practices, and to participate as an active member of our community,” wrote Denise Hicks, Arizona Association for Gifted and Talented.