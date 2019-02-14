Silver Alert: Authorities looking for missing Sun City woman

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who left her Sun City home under unusual circumstances.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Diana Zito, 72, left her home for an unknown reason on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 13. She left behind her identification, cell phone and money and her car remained at the home.
Zito suffers from depression and takes medications necessary for her mental health. She would not normally leave her home alone because of her depression and confusion and because she is unfamiliar with the area.
She was wearing a maroon sweat shirt, gray sweat pants and possibly suede-type boots.
She is described as white, 5-foot-3, 135 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-1011.
