Sonoran Corridor: March 7 public meeting on potential routes

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Missed the last few public meetings on the proposed Sonoran Corridor? You have another chance at an upcoming public meeting scheduled for March 7.
According to an Arizona Department of Transportation news release the meeting will allow the public to learn about the routes that have been recommended for further study, ADOT and the Federal Highway Administration will share the results of evaluations of 10 alternates that were presented back in September.
The public meeting will be Thursday, March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Suites Tucson Airport at 7051 South Tucson Boulevard, there will be a presentation at 6 p.m.
The Sonoran Corridor would connect I-10 and I-19 south of Tucson International Airport. According to ADOT that area has been designated as a high-priority corridor under the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. There is no timeline though for building a freeway in the corridor, as studies that began in 2017 are not expected to be completed until 2020.
In the Tier 1 Environmental Impact Study, officials are identifying and studying a range of possible corridors along with the opportunities and constraints of each. It considers the potential social, economic and natural environment impacts of the alternatives, as well as the impact of not building a freeway in this area.
The study is evaluating multiple 2,000-foot-wide corridor alternatives, including a no-build alternative and multiple build alternatives, to determine a recommendation that is based on technical analysis and other factors, including public input.
A future Tier 2 environmental study would advance the Tier 1 recommendations to identify the specific project alignment, effects and mitigation. There is no timeline or funding identified for the Tier 2 study.
For more information about this study, please visit azdot.gov/SonoranCorridor.
Public comment also is welcome through April 7 in several ways:
- Email: Sonorancorridor@azdot.gov
- Toll-free bilingual information line: 855-712-8530
- Mail: Sonoran Corridor Tier 1 EIS Study Team - c/o Joanna Bradley at 1221 S. Second Ave., Mail Drop T100; Tucson, AZ 85713
