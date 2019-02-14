Tucson Fire Department working apartment fire near 29th, 4th Avenue

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department and the South Tucson Fire Department are working an apartment fire in a three-story complex in the 400 block of East 28th Street, near 29th and 4th Avenue.
According to TFD the fire began around 1 p.m. Thursday, in a ground floor unit; the fire has affected the two units above it as well.
Crews are working with other residents to determine any additional damage to their apartments.
No injures have been reported and no word on what caused the fire, according to TFD.
KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene.
