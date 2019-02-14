Tucson Water warns of scare tactic by scammers with your drinking water

Molina says that at Tucson Water they often get complaints from their customers about people coming to their door claiming they work for the city or Tucson Water. They say these people tell the residents they need to check the water in their home for contaminants and that they need to come in to do so. From there they’ll go into peoples homes, take a water sample, and put some sort of drops into the water that make things like the chlorine show more than they usually would. Molina warns that these people will say that chlorine is a harmful contaminant for you to be drinking. From there, he says, the people will typically try to sell you an expensive water purifier.