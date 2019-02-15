BEAR DOWN: Wildcats historic losing streak continues

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona has lost six straight conference games for the first time in 36 years.
Utah used a 17-2 second half run to blow open a 49-49 game on their way to an 83-76 victory over the Wildcats in Salt Lake City.
Utes shooting guard Parker Van Dyke nailed seven three-pointers to finish with a game-high 23 points.
UA (14-11, 5-7) was led by Dylan Smith’s 16 points. Ryan Luther scored 14.
The last time the Wildcats lost six or more games in a row in conference play was in the 1982-83 Pac-10 season when they lost 14 in a row during Ben Lindsey’s lone season as head coach.
Stay with our David Kelly after the game on KOLD News 13 at 10 for his top takeaways from this game.
