BEAR DOWN: Wildcats lead Utah 32-31 at halftime

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is holding a one-point advantage over Utah, 32-31 at halftime of their Pac-12 Conference game tonight in Salt Lake City.
The Wildcats (14-10, 5-6) hold the lead despite a hot first half from Utes shooting guard Parker Van Dyke, who nailed five three-pointers for 15 points.
UA is led off the bench by Ira Lee who scored nine points in the opening 20 minutes.
Arizona is trying to avoid losing six straight conference games for the first time in 36 years.
