Emergency crews rescue driver from Rillito

View this post on Instagram

TFD and @nwfd_az firefighters rescued one person from their stranded car near River/Camino De La Tierra after the person called 911 just before 5:00 am. Firefighters from Engine 4 and Ladder 331 made contact with the person and rescued them from the vehicle using a ground ladder to get access to the car. The vehicle was swept further downstream minutes after so timing was everything 👍🏼. Great team work, great outcome. #TucsonFire #staysafetucson