Emergency crews rescue driver from Rillito

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department and Northwest Fire District rescued a driver who was stranded in a flowing wash on Friday morning, Feb. 15.
According to TFD Capt. Barrett Baker, the driver’s car got stuck in flowing water on Camino de la Tierra near River Road shortly before 5 a.m.
The sole occupant of the car was safely rescued moments before the rushing water in the Rillito swept the car further downstream.
The two fire departments were dispatched to the scene because it is so close to jurisdictional boundaries.
