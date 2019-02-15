FC Tucson, New York Red Bulls offer free youth soccer clinic

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Have a budding soccer player in your family? Oro Valley is offering a free youth soccer clinic next week that they may be interested in. Register today, as only the first 100 who sign up will be accepted.
“On behalf of the Town and our sponsors, we appreciate the Red Bulls taking time away from their practice schedule to give back to the Oro Valley community. This clinic is a wonderful opportunity for our youth to practice their skills and learn from professional athletes,” said Amanda Jacobs, Strategic Initiatives Manager with the Town of Oro Valley.
The clinic is hosted by FC Tucson and the New York Red Bulls and will take place on Thursday, Feb. 21 for those 7 to 18 years of age, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Naranja Park at 800 West Naranja Drive.
According to an OV news release the clinic will include five skill/game stations.
Registration will be open until Wednesday, Feb. 20. and can be done online here: https://fctucsonyouth.sportngin.com/register/form/426259836
The clinic is made possible thanks to the El Conquistador, a Hilton Resort, the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tucson.
