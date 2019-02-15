FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly weekend, before another round of precip!

By Stephanie Waldref | February 15, 2019 at 3:59 AM MST - Updated February 15 at 3:59 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Behind all the rain, is a pretty quiet, but chilly weekend. Highs expected to get into the 50s with partly sunny skies. A second, much colder system, moves in next week with rain and snow possible Monday into Tuesday. Below average temps continue with another chance for precip late next week!

FRIDAY: 30% chance of rain in the morning. Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Upper 50s under partly sunny skies. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Windy.

MONDAY (ACTION DAY): 60% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Breezy. Snow levels drop through the night.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of precip in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of rain. Cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.