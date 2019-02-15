FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly weekend, before another round of precip!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Behind all the rain, is a pretty quiet, but chilly weekend. Highs expected to get into the 50s with partly sunny skies. A second, much colder system, moves in next week with rain and snow possible Monday into Tuesday. Below average temps continue with another chance for precip late next week!
FRIDAY: 30% chance of rain in the morning. Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Upper 50s under partly sunny skies. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Windy.
MONDAY (ACTION DAY): 60% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Breezy. Snow levels drop through the night.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of precip in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: 40% chance of rain. Cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.