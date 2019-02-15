FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry, but noticeably cooler weekend on tap!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Behind all the rain is a pretty quiet, but chilly weekend. Highs expected to get into the 50s with partly cloudy skies. A second, much colder system, moves in next week with rain and snow possible Monday into Tuesday. Below average temps continue with another chance for precip late next week!
TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the mid-40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and noticeably cooler with daytime highs in the upper-50s. Breezy at times.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s. Windy day! Rain chances increase overnight (30%).
MONDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 60% chance for rain. Breezy with highs in the upper-40s. Rain chances dwindle overnight (20%). Breezy at times.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the lower-50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.
THURSDAY: Slightly warmer with highs in the upper-50s under mostly sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy skies.
