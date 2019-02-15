Jeep becomes stuck on border barrier, 11 people flee into Mexico

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Eleven people fled into Mexico after the modified Jeep they were riding in became stuck on a border barrier while trying to evade border agents.
According to information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the modified Jeep Cherokee was spotted by an Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew about four miles north of the international border after Border Patrol agents discovered tracks on protected land while patrolling near the Yuma/Maricopa county line.
The Jeep became stuck on a makeshift ramp over the post-and-rail barrier and the occupants fled into Mexico with several suspected bundles of marijuana.
Agents recovered two additional vehicle ramps where the vehicle is believed to have made initial entry into the U.S.
No smuggling suspects or drugs were found, but Mexican authorities seized the vehicle.
