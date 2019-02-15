Medical marijuana project in Cochise County denied by Board of Supervisors

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted not to overturn a decision by the Planning & Zoning Commission to deny an application for an outdoor medical marijuana cultivation facility.
St. Jude Alternative Healing, represented by Julia Patten, appealed the unanimous decision, originally made in December.
But the Board, after hearing reasons for denial from Development Services staff, and following objections from residents living near the property at W. La Luna Drive, near Douglas, agreed to uphold the commission’s vote.
“I have not heard anything that would make me want to change the planning commission’s decision,” said Supervisor Ann English at the Board’s regular meeting on February 12.
The applicant had wanted to cultivate two acres, but County staff recommended the application be denied, based on a number of factors, including traffic and road condition concerns, the visual impact of a 10-foot wall required under state law, lighting issues, odor problems, and significant public input.
“Security lights are an issue, the 10-foot wall is not appropriate, and building a road out there will be incredibly expensive,” said Supervisor Pat Call. “There are also clear objections from the neighbors.”
In other business, the Board approved two liquor licenses for businesses in Naco and Elfrida.
The first was a Series 12 restaurant license submitted by Donald Leonard Bartol for the Kountry Kafe at 10400 N. Highway 191, Elfrida. The second application was submitted by Kevin Arnold Kramber on behalf of the Turquoise Valley Golf Course & RV Park, at 1794 W. Newell Street, Naco. The Board approved a Series 6 bar license.
The Board’s decision on both applications will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control for final approval.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.