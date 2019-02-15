Mountain lion caught on home security video in foothills area

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released video footage of a mountain lion seen in a residential area near Ventana Canyon.
According to AZGFD this is the second such sighting in as many days. While not unusual for the Foothills area, AZGFD officials are encouraging the public to report sighting to 623-236-7201 as soon as possible.
There is no warning to be on the lookout, other than to be aware of your surroundings.
A few things to remember when ‘living with mountain lions’:
