President Trump makes appearance in Tucson, sort of

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump’s recent appearance in Tucson was a surprise to many.
He wasn’t actually here, but his likeness did pop up all over town.
Someone is “editing” pedestrian crossing signs across the city to include the profile of President Trump’s head.
Andrew Kunsberg was the first person to bring it to the attention of KOLD News 13 through a tweet.
He said he saw several of the edited signs along Fifth Street and sent us a photo of one near Palo Verde.
KOLD News 13 sent a crew to the area and found at least 20 vandalized signs.
Viewer Ariana Lerma shared a photo of a sign on Grant and Tucson while Stephanie Dangell said she saw one in the Speedway and Pantano area.
KOLD News 13 has reached out to the city of Tucson to see if there are any plans to replace the signs. We also called the Tucson Police Department to see what kind of charges the prankster could face.
