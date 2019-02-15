Raining on Rita

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The much-anticipated Opening Night at renovated Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium will have to wait one more day as the Wildcats' 2019 home-opener vs. New Mexico was rained out on Thursday evening in Tucson.
The night was not a total wash, however, as University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins, Arizona Director of Athletics Dave Heeke and Doby Hillenbrand, who, along with her late husband William, funded the original stadium in 1993, joined Arizona Head Softball Coach Mike Candrea and the 2019 Wildcats for the ribbon cutting to officially re-open the stadium.
UA's first game in the stadium will take place on Friday, Feb. 15 at 3:45 p.m. vs. South Florida, in the first of two games tomorrow for UA at the annual Hillenbrand Invitational; Arizona will take on Illinois-Chicago at 6 p.m. MST.
You can read more about Thursday’s festivities over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
