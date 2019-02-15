Road to Mount Lemmon open without restrictions

Drivers on Catalina Highway are cautioned to watch for fallen rocks. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Tucson News Now | December 3, 2018 at 4:08 PM MST - Updated February 15 at 8:21 AM

County officials have reopened Catalina Highway after a brief closure on Friday morning, Feb. 15 because of numerous rockslides.

Drivers are cautioned to watch out for debris on the road.

A storm that brought 7 inches of rain to Mount Lemmon overnight has caused other road closures across the Tucson area. To see an updated list of closures, click HERE.

To get the most up-to-date information, call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

