Road to Mount Lemmon open without restrictions

County officials have reopened Catalina Highway after a brief closure on Friday morning, Feb. 15 because of numerous rockslides.
Drivers are cautioned to watch out for debris on the road.
A storm that brought 7 inches of rain to Mount Lemmon overnight has caused other road closures across the Tucson area. To see an updated list of closures, click HERE.
To get the most up-to-date information, call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.
Copyright 2019 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.