Two new career programs starting for southern AZ kids

TUSD is breaking ground Friday at Santa Rita High School on a new facility that will house the districts new dental and diesel CTE programs. The district says they chose dental and diesel to be the two new programs for two reasons: first- there is only one other dental program (in the Marana School District) and one other diesel program (in the Amphi School District) available to students in the Southern Arizona area and second- because some both fields have a plethora of vacant jobs they need filled so the students can have essentially guaranteed jobs.