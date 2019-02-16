Canelo Cowboy Church: Help fill the pantry

February 16, 2019 at 10:43 AM MST - Updated February 16 at 10:43 AM

ELGIN, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Beginning this Sunday, Feb. 17 and happening every third Sunday of the month thereafter, the Canelo Cowboy Church will be collecting non-perishable food items to help those less fortunate.

The collected food items will be sorted and placed into boxes then delivered to senior citizens, veterans, families, individuals - anyone in need.

Food will also be delivered to Senior Centers, Food Pantries, homeless shelters, missions and more.

If you know of a family that needs a food box delivered, please contact Mary Moran marymoran777@yahoo.com or Pastor Steve Lindsey (520)455-5000

Canelo Cowboy Church is located at 14 McCarthy Lane Elgin, AZ 85611

http://www.CaneloCowboyChurch.com

