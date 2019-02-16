County in western AZ considers lasso-like tool to restrain suspects

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Harkening back to a bygone era, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office in western Arizona is hoping to ‘lasso’ the bad guys without hurting them.
According to an AZ Family article, the La Paz County Sheriff's Office got a look at the BolaWrap and is hoping to add 30 to their arsenal.
The BolaWrap is a handheld device that shoots an 8-foot long tether and can be used to bind ankles, legs and arms - similar to a lasso.
It would add to the tools a deputy carries and would be helpful in dealing with suspects in mental crisis who may also become violent, according to Capt. Curt Bagby.
“It can be very effective, but also can fail very easily if it only gets one arm or if it only gets one leg,” says police practices expert Andy Anderson.
La Paz County is considering funding sources right now.
