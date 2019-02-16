DNA helps TPD identify, arrest 2018 robbery suspect

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It was thanks to DNA analysis that helped the Tucson Police Department identify and eventually catch a 2018 bank robbery suspect.
According to TPD, back in May 2018 reponding officers located the robbery suspect's vehicle, which had been abandoned, they also found items inside that were used during the robbery. After DNA analysis of those items, they were able to identify 26-year-old Evan Cutts-Hill as the suspect.
On Friday, Feb. 15, officers from Operations Division East located Cutts-Hill and took him into custody, without incident.
Cutts-Hill is facing armed robbery charges for the May 25, 2018 robbery of the US Bank at 7685 East Broadway. According to TPD the bank was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
TPD is thanking the officers of Operations Division East, Detectives from Tucson Police Robbery Unit and the Tucson Police Crime Lab for their assistance.
