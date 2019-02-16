FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Two separate storm systems will move through Southern Arizona next week.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -The first will arrive late Sunday into Tuesday bringing us more valley rain, mountain snow and the chance for valley snow. The second system will impact the area Thursday through Saturday morning.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-30s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s. Windy at times. 30% chance for PM scattered showers.
MONDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 60% chance for rain. Breezy with highs in the lower-50s. Rain continues overnight. Low elevation snow possible.
TUESDAY: 20% Isolated showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers mainly after 11am. Partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 60% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-50s.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
