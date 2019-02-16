K9 put to the test, catches suspect with help of plane

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It is not the situation any suspect would want to find themselves in, being apprehended by Pima County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Jango.
"Usually we when we deploy it is to locate somebody. If in the event we locate somebody and if it meets a certain threshold we might opt to deploy our dog off leash to apprehend that suspect," stated Jango's handler/partner Deputy Joe Klein.
Jango isn’t just a one trick kind of dog though, he can sniff out narcotics and even be part of a search and rescue.
“We train about 16 hours of narcotics per month and 16 hours of patrol work per month so that works out to be one day per week of training,” said Deputy Klein.
Earlier this week Jango was put to the test where he had to use his extensive training, after two men had attempted a home burglary in Three Points; both tried to flee the scene in nearby truck.
"The suspect had fled from that truck and had gone not the desert there was driver that stayed with that car and that deputy had to deal with that driver and could not purse the two suspects," said Klein.
Jango and Deputy Klein were not alone in the search for the suspects, they had some assistance from the camera on a PCSD plane.
The plane continued to follow the suspects throughout the neighborhood and continued giving updates about where they were going deployed with Jango. Video footage shows Jango and Klein splitting up, though they were always about 15 yards apart.
According to Klein, Jango spotted something in a tree, and circled it several times.
“Jango had located a way to get into the thick part of the trees and had gone in and apprehended the suspect,” he said. “At that point I could hear that Jango was apprehending him.”
