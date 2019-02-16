MCSO releases body cam video, audio of confrontation between teen terrorism suspect, deputy

February 15, 2019 at 6:43 PM MST - Updated February 15 at 6:44 PM

PHOENIX, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released body camera video and audio of when investigators say a deputy was forced to open fire on an armed Arizona teen terrorism suspect in January, according to an AZ Family article.

On Jan. 7 a 911 dispatcher received a call from 18-year-old Ismail Hamed, who claimed an affiliation with a terror group. According to the article the teen claimed he wanted to see cops and that he had a knife, some rocks and that he wanted to do something in protest for people suffering in the Middle East.

A deputy arrived and confronted the teen, who threw rocks at him. A confrontation took place, with the sergeant telling Hamed to drop the knife or he would shoot.

The teen did not comply and was shot by the sergeant; he was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.

Hamed pleaded not guilty to a terrorism charge on Jan. 24.

