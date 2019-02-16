Nogales reacts to national emergency declaration by President Trump

NOGALES, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There were few comings and goings on Friday at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, with many crossing for dental work.
“It’s no issue as far as our coming and going,” said Chris LaTrey.
The President’s declaration was so new to the folks in Nogales that it had no bearing on their decisions to cross.
“No, we didn’t even know. I knew about it, but he didn’t,” said Carol, a Nogales resident.
“We’ve been coming over here for years,” said Debra Elefson. “No it doesn’t bother us at all.”
Even though the emergency declaration was not yet a topic of conversation, border issues in general usually are and are likely to be, going forward.
“It’s when a bunch of us get together you know, but it’s not like ‘oh my god’,' said Carol. What do they normally discuss when the group gets together - "Whether it’s a good idea or bad idea,” she said.
The lunch time crowd at Cosina la ley was loud and the customers we talked with said they were more interested in talking about their children and family. They said they’re burned out on border talk.
The one place where which would be expected to be holding conversations on the declaration today would be city hall.
But the mayor said that’s not happening yet.
“Let’s see how far they’re going to take this, because it could have an effect it could have an effect, especially on trade,” said Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino.
This is likely the reason the declaration is not resonating here. Nogales says it already has a wall and has had for decades.
Whether more wall is built or not will have little impact here.
