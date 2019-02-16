One person burned in repair yard fire

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a fire around 7:33 a.m. Saturday, in the 5200 block of South Nogales Highway, in which one person was burned.
According to a TFD news release the initial 911 call reported a tree was on fire, when crews arrived at the scene the call was upgraded to a mobile home fire.
Firefighters described the fire as more of a shed fire, though there were vehicles and appliances stacked around the property.
A man in his 40s was found on the property by firefighters suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
TFD crews had the fire under control within nine minutes of arriving on scene. No further injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to TFD.
