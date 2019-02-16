RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Find out which Tucson food shops received failing grades

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - We’re launching a new segment to you keep you safe when you grab a bite to eat.
Each month, the Pima County Health Department inspects hundreds of restaurants and fast food places.
KOLD News 13′s Vicki Karr has our first Restaurant Report Card.
This past week - 12 restaurants were given a fail rating. Some of these are just changes of ownership or adding new equipment
Others were operating without a permit
But one caught our attention. This restaurant was put on probation the week before and the health department said it failed to hit the mark during re-inspection
Inspectors first visited Golden Phoenix Restaurant near 22nd and Country Club on Jan. 28.
Here are the major violations they found, according to the report:
- Not storing food at appropriate temperatures
- Unclean equipment
- Not separating food properly to avoid cross contamination
- The inspector said she saw rodent droppings on the floor and under shelving
The health department gave the owner 10 days to make changes and went back for re-inspection on on Feb. 7.
Here’s what the health department says was corrected:
- Owner installed new, clean equipment
- Food was separated properly
- Rodent droppings cleaned up
But according to the report, some of the cold food was still not being stored at the proper temperature.
FDA rules require it be stored at 41 degrees or below. With that not being fixed, the food inspector gave this place a failing grade.
The owner has 10 additional days to make changes before the inspectors drop back in.
Golden Phoenix Restaurant has had a pretty good inspection track record since 2000. But, it has been placed on probation before.
KOLD News 13 reached out to Golden Phoenix Restaurant for comment and we have not heard back as of 4 p.m Friday, Feb. 15.
Places can fail inspection for many reasons outside of unsafe food. Below is a list of all the locations that received a failing grade this year. Those with multiple listings have failed more than one inspection.
- 3 MARGARITA’S KITCHEN, 1116 E MISSOURI ST
- AJ’S FAMOUS HOLLYWOOD HOT DOGS, 7322 E STELLA RD
- AL J’S TAVERN, 4979 E 22ND ST
- ARIZONA A+ CATERING, 1291 W PRINCE RD
- ARIZONA NATIONAL AT SABINO SPRINGS, 9776 E SABINO GREENS DR
- ARRIBA MEXICAN FOOD, 663 N 2ND AVE
- BOSTON THE GOURMET PIZZA, 5825 W ARIZONA PAVILLION
- BOWLERO TUCSON, 114 S CAMINO SECO
- BOXYARD THE, 238 N 4TH AVE
- BOXYARD THE, 238 N 4TH AVE
- CARNICERIA LA NORIA, 704 E PRINCE RD
- CARNITAS LA YOCA, 3530 S 6TH AVE
- CHICK-FIL-A, 1188 W IRVINGTON RD
- COCO’S BAKERY & RESTAURANT, 7250 N ORACLE RD
- DAIRY QUEEN 24, 6550 S MIDVALE PARK RD
- DUNBAR PROJECT THE, 325 W 2ND ST
- DUNBAR PROJECT, 325 W 2ND ST
- DUNKIN DONUTS, 2553 N CAMPBELL AVE
- EL ANTOJO POBLANO, 5151 N KAIN AVE #122
- ELMCROFT OF RIVER CENTRE, 5665 E RIVER RD
- EXXON SERVICE STATION #5415, 3840 E 22ND ST
- FAMOUS SAMS #18, 7129 E GOLF LINKS RD
- FRESH PHO SUSHI, 7159 E BROADWAY BLVD
- HUMBLE PIE PIZZA WINE & SPIRITS, 2905 E SKYLINE DR
- KENNEY D’S, 8060 E 22ND ST #100
- KFC #D212058, 2970 W VALENCIA RD
- LOS BETOS MEXICAN FOOD, 1725 W AJO WAY #115
- M & M’S SALOON, 3364 E BENSON HWY
- MANTIS GOURMET, 8250 N CORTARO RD #150
- MARU JAPANESE NODDLE SHOP, 1370 N SILVERBELL RD 180
- OLD TIMES KAFE, 1485 W PRINCE RD
- PAPA’S CAFE & ARIZONA A+ CATERING, 1300 W PRINCE RD
- PB & J EARLY LEARNING CENTER, 7831 E WRIGHTSTOWN RD
- QUIK MART #13, 3370 N COUNTRY CLUB RD
- QUIK MART #14, 4280 E BENSON HWY
- QUIK MART #24, 7895 E GOLF LINKS RD
- QUIK MART #30, 8685 N SILVERBELL RD
- QUIK MART #30, 8685 N SILVERBELL RD
- QUIK MART #31, 2200 E BROADWAY BLVD
- QUIK MART #6, 2760 W CURTIS
- RAISING CANE’S #437, 6352 E BROADWAY BLVD
- SAIGON FLAVOR RESTAURANT, 18745 S I-19 FRONTAGE RD #121
- SAIGON FLAVOR RESTAURANT, 18745 S I-19 FRONTAGE RD #121
- SAIGON FLAVOR RESTAURANT, 18745 S I-19 FRONTAGE RD #121
- SHISHKEBAB HOUSE, 5855 E BROADWAY BLVD #118
- SIGMA ALPHA EPSILON, 1509 E 2ND ST
- TUCSON PLACE ASSISTED LIVING & MEMORY CARE, 5660 N KOLB RD
- TUCSON PLACE ASSISTED LIVING & MEMORY CARE, 5660 N KOLB RD
- WAGON WHEEL LIQUORS, 6803 N SANDARIO RD
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.