TUSD Instructional Coordinator honored as ‘Illuminator of the Year’

“The Illuminator of the Year program gives us the opportunity to recognize amazing educators and administrators who are accelerating the teaching and learning process for all students,” said Christine Willig, CEO of Illuminate Education. “It brings us great pleasure to honor Daniel Sánchez at this year’s Illuminate Education User Conference for his tireless efforts in supporting teachers and students at Tucson Unified School District.” It is evident that Mr. Sánchez has educated his colleagues, school leadership and teachers on the many options and benefits of utilizing data within SchoolCity to help make informed instructional decisions for students, and has transformed the resource into a powerful piece of each educator’s digital toolbox.