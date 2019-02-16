TUSD Instructional Coordinator honored as ‘Illuminator of the Year’

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Mr. Daniel Sánchez, Instructional Data Intervention Coordinator in the Assessment & Evaluation Unit has been named an ‘Illuminator of the Year’ for his notable contributions at Tucson Unified School District.
The honor, bestowed by leading K-12 student achievement solution Illuminate Education, is awarded to a select group of educators and administrators committed to increasing the power of teaching and the delight of learning.
Sánchez has been recognized for his extensive work as manager of SchoolCity, the district’s one-stop-shop for data, assessments and instruction. He has worked extensively with the language acquisition department and the SchoolCity content team to have assessment items and full benchmark assessments translated for English language learners, and has ensured that every educator has the tools they need to be successful when using SchoolCity.
All six Illuminator of the Year 2019 honorees were recognized in at the Illuminate Education Annual User Conference (IEUC) in San Diego. This event brings together 1,600 educators for two days of comprehensive professional development, sessions and networking.
“The Illuminator of the Year program gives us the opportunity to recognize amazing educators and administrators who are accelerating the teaching and learning process for all students,” said Christine Willig, CEO of Illuminate Education. “It brings us great pleasure to honor Daniel Sánchez at this year’s Illuminate Education User Conference for his tireless efforts in supporting teachers and students at Tucson Unified School District.” It is evident that Mr. Sánchez has educated his colleagues, school leadership and teachers on the many options and benefits of utilizing data within SchoolCity to help make informed instructional decisions for students, and has transformed the resource into a powerful piece of each educator’s digital toolbox.
“I’m humbled by this recognition. Empowering our younger learners with their data is a crucial next step in educationally serving them, and this acknowledgment is a testament to our district’s collective commitment with SchoolCity in this endeavor,” said Daniel Sánchez.
To learn more about the Illuminator of the Year program, please visit - https://www.illuminateed.com/blog/2019/01/illuminator-of-the-year-2019-winners/.
