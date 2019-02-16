UA Passports offers special Saturday hours for application, photo services

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Need a passport? This is your chance with special Saturday hours offered by UA Passports.
Stop by the event on Saturday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 935 North Tyndall Avenue. The public is invited to take advantage of the newly expanded photo services at UA Passports, which include passport and visa photos for any country in both print and electronic formats.
Upon arrival, check in at the new UA Passports Kiosk to receive an estimated assistance time. Sign in using text or email to receive updates for changing wait times. Assistance times are estimated, and may be earlier or later than stated.
Applicants should bring:
- Proof of U.S. citizenship (original or certified U.S. birth certificate, U.S. Report of Birth Abroad, Certificate of Naturalization, or prior U.S. passport).
- State- or government-issued photo identification.
- Passport photo. Photo services are available on site for $10, or people can bring a recent U.S. Passport-style color photo (2 inches by 2 inches).
- Two separate payments: A check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State for passport application and optional expedite fees, and a second check or money order payable to UA Passports, or debit/credit card payment for execution and photo fees. Cash is not accepted for either payee.
- DS-11 Passport Application. Available on-site or online at www.travel.state.gov.
For more information about required documentation and fees, please visit global.arizona.edu/passports prior to visiting.
