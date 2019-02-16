Wildcats fete Hoffman, then crush River Hawks, 12-4, in season opener

MLB Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman joins Terry Francona as only players with retired numbers

Wildcats fete Hoffman, then crush River Hawks, 12-4, in season opener
Trevor Hoffman joins Terry Francona as the only former UA Baseball players to have their jersey numbers retired.
February 16, 2019 at 2:56 AM MST - Updated February 16 at 2:56 AM

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Baseball opened their 2019 season with a 12-4 rout of UMass Lowell on Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.

Freshman first baseman Austin Wells hit a three-run home run in his first collegiate at-bat and finished the night 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI.

Wildcats starter Randy Labaut (1-0) earned his first win of the season striking out five over five innings of work.

Senior right-hander Cameron Haskell pitched four innings and struck out four to earn his first save.

Prior to the game, the program retired the #15 jersey of baseball alum Trevor Hoffman. The pitcher was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown last summer after an 18-year Major League career in which he recorded 601 saves and was a seven-time all-star.

The Wildcats and River Hawks return to action with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, February 16 at Hi Corbett Field. Game one will begin at 1:00 PM, with game two set for 6:00 PM.

Copyright 2019 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.