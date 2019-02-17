Arizona Baseball crushes River Hawks in twin bill sweep

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona easily swept through a doubleheader Saturday against visiting UMass Lowell, winning the opener at Hi Corbett Field 18-4 and taking the nighthcap 19-4.
Designated hitter Ryan Holgate and second baseman Cameron Cannon were the hitting stars in the afternoon affair.
Holgate finished 2-for-3 with a home run, and four RBI; his three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning was the first of his college career.
UA scored ten runs in the 1st inning
Cannon posted a 3-for-3 performance with a trio of doubles, and two RBI.
Junior Andrew Nardi (1-0), in his first career start with Arizona, struck out nine batters over 5.0 innings of standout work.
Left-hander Randy Abshier followed Nardi out of the Wildcats bullpen, allowing two runs on four hits over the final 4.0 frames to lock down his first career save.
Austin Wells and Donta Williams each drove in three runs in Game 2. Catcher Matthew Dyer had three hits
Reliever Vince Vannelle pitched three scoreless innings to get the win.
Arizona and UMass Lowell wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon, with a 1:00 PM first pitch scheduled at Hi Corbett Field.
David Kelly contributed to this story.