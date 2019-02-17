Bats fail #9 Arizona Softball again in loss to 7th ranked Bama

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - TUCSON, Ariz. -- No. 9 Arizona split two games at the Hillenbrand Invitational on Saturday evening, falling to ninth-ranked Alabama 6-1 before defeating New Mexico, 15-1 in five innings.
Taylor McQuillin (1-3) took the loss for Arizona against the Crimson Tide. She struck out eight batters and allowed six runs on six hits with two walks.
Arizona hit five home runs, including two from Reyna Carranco, in the nightcap.
Jessie Harper hit her Pac-12-best-tying fifth homer of the season while Dejah Mulipola (4) and Tamara Statman (1) also homered in the contest.
Alyssa Denham (2-2) picked up the win in the circle for the Cats.
UA (5-4) wraps up the Hillenbrand Invitational vs. Cal Stat Fullerton at 1:30 on Sunday.
