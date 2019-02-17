Beer Gives Back: Beer crawl raises money for non-profits in Pima County

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Saturday marked the 5th annual Tucson Craft Beer Crawl downtown.
The completely sold out event is more than just a beer crawl that boosts nine local breweries. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be poured back into local non-profits here in Southern Arizona.
Laura Reese, founder of the Tucson Craft Beer Crawl, said giving back was always a part of the plan when she started the event back in 2014.
"We created this event and then we decided we wanted to figure out what non profit would be a great one to align with.”
Since it’s start, nearly $35,000 has been donated to Watershed Management Group, a non-profit that works to promote water conservation, restore flow to our desert rivers, create healthy urban watersheds, and promote green, walk-able neighborhoods. WMG creates enduring change through community education programs, on-the-ground demonstrations, working with people to harvest rainwater, and on governmental policy work.
Which in turn, plays a big role in the local craft beer scene.
“If we want to responsibly grow our craft brewing community, we also need to responsibly grow our water supply. Which is how we got connected and wanted to support Water Management Group through the event.” said Reese.
This year’s proceeds will fund WMG’s River Run Network, a community of people working together to restore Tucson’s heritage of flowing creeks and rivers - which means restoring the Santa Cruz River and its tributaries.
Another reason to raise a glass? The Craft Beer Crawl also is a great boost for local businesses.
"They think 'oh gosh I’ve never been here before this would be a great place to come back'“ said Reese.
This year two other non-profits will receive part of the proceeds as well, including the Rialto Theater and the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.
For more on each non-profit, visit: http://www.tucsoncraftbeercrawl.com/beer-gives-back
