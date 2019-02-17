FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A series of cold weather systems will impact us throughout the week.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The first system will bring rain and snow Monday into Tuesday. Snow levels could drop as low as 2,500 feet. The second system will move in Thursday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s. Isolated shower possible after 11 pm (30%).
TOMORROW (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 70% chance for rain. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-50s.
TUESDAY: 10% for rain and snow showers throughout the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mid-50s under sunny skies.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.
FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 70% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-50s.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-60s.
