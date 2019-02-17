GIRLS: Sahuaro out shoots Pueblo

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - 4th seed Sahuaro is in the Conference 4A girls’ basketball semifinals after a 69-54 win over #12 Pueblo.
The Cougars (25-3) controlled the contest from the outset and won despite a valiant 33-point effort by the Warriors Summer Fox.
Alyssa Brown scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Sahuaro. Sophomore Alyssa Franke added 19.
The Cougars will take on top seed Shadow Mountain Friday at Grand Canyon University.
6th seed Salpointe Catholic was denied a spot in the Final Four losing to Gilbert Mesquite 64-48.
On the boys’ side in Conference 3A both #8 Sabino and 5th seed Pusch Ridge Christian Academy advanced with 2nd round victories.
The Sabercats beat Fountain Hills 75-52 while the Lions defeated Blue Ridge 70-58.
Both teams now head to Prescott for quarterfinal games on Tuesday. Sabino will face top seed Chinle while the Lions take on 4th seed Winslow.
