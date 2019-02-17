TPD: Woman arrested, roommate stabbed to death

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson arrested a woman suspected of stabbing her loved one to death Friday, according to an update from the Tucson Police Department.
Officers responded to a 911 call about an assault at Valencia Garden Apartments Friday afternoon.
The update on Saturday stated officers found Jubi Lopez, 21, and immediately began first-aid. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers arrested his relative and roommate, 23-year-old Dee-Lora Lopez, according to the update
It stated the two were arguing when she grabbed a knife, stabbed him several times then called 911. Police arrested her on suspicion of first degree murder.
