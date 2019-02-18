ACTION DAY: Rain, snow on tap for Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called an Action Day for Monday, Feb. 18 because of rain, cold temperatures and snow.
A cold front will move through southern Arizona, bringing a 70 percent chance of rain Monday. The low will be 32 degrees Tuesday morning and it will be windy.
The rain and cold temps should result in mountain snow for most of southern Arizona.
Snow levels could drop as low as 2,500 feet. Check back for updates on the expected snowfall totals.
