BEAR DOWN: Buffaloes lead Wildcats by six at half

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona trails Colorado 34-28 at halftime in Boulder as the Wildcats are looking to avoid a seventh straight Pac-12 Conference defeat.
Ryan Luther had a nice first half for UA, knocking down three treys for nine points but overall the Wildcats continue to struggle shooting the ball from the field (11-of-29/38%).
Lucas Siewert scored nine points for the Buffaloes who led by as many as 11 in the opening 20 minutes.
The losing streak is the longest in conference play in 36 years for Arizona.
