BEAR DOWN: Colorado stretches Arizona’s losing streak to seven

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sunday night in Boulder was a tale of two teams headed in opposite directions.
Colorado beat Arizona 67-60 for a fifth straight Pac-12 Conference win. The loss was the seventh straight in league play for the Wildcats. Their longest down string in the conference in 36 years.
The Buffaloes (16-9, 7-6) broke open a 36-36 tie with a seven-nothing run. All seven points scored by guard McKinley Wright. He finished with 14 points.
Ryan Luther led Arizona (14-12, 5-8) with 17 points. He was 4-of-9 from behind the three-point arc. Dylan Smith had 16 for the Wildcats. He also had four treys.
Lucas Siewert scored 15 for the Buffaloes who led by as many as 11 in the opening 20 minutes.
