Care facility owner pleads guilty in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A woman accused of elderly abuse in Tucson has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Police arrested Cynthia Hermann after firefighters helped several elderly people living at her care facility in midtown last July. Police followed up on the situation with a criminal investigation.
She was later charged with more than a dozen felony counts, including the abuse of vulnerable adults and endangerment.
Paperwork filed in Pima County Superior Court on Friday shows Hermann entered a guilty plea for two amended charges of endangerment. The two counts are undesignated.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1, 2019.
