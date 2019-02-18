FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter’s not done with us yet!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The first system will bring rain and snow Monday into Tuesday. Snow levels could drop as low as 2,500 feet. The second system will move in Thursday and could bring some big snow totals on the mountains.
MONDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 70% chance for rain, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the mid 30s. 50% chance of rain/snow.
TUESDAY: 10% for rain and snow showers through the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mid 50s under sunny skies.
THURSDAY: 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 70% chance for valley rain & mountain snow. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
