Legendary UA coach Lute Olson in good condition following minor stroke

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Legendary University of Arizona Athletics basketball coach had a minor stroke over the weekend, according to Banner UMC.
The hospital said Olson was admitted on Saturday and is good condition.
“He is expected to make a full recovery but will likely need some rehabilitation therapy after his discharge from the hospital,” said David Labiner, MD, chairman of the UA Department of Neurology.
The family has asked for privacy at this time and the hospital said no further information will be released.
The school released the following statement
“Hall of Fame Coach Lute Olson has been hospitalized after experiencing a minor stroke," the school said. "Coach Olson is not only an icon of our men’s basketball program and all of college basketball, but he is also an embodiment of greatness to Arizona Athletics, the University of Arizona and the Tucson community. Our thoughts are with Coach Olson, his family and loved ones during this time.”
Olson finished with a 589-187 record after 24 seasons as the Wildcats’ head coach. Under Olson, the Wildcats won the national championship in 1997 and 11 Pac-12 titles. The team appeared in 23 straight NCAA Tournaments and made four appearances in the Final Four.
Olson, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002, was named Pac-10 Coach of the Year seven times.
In March 2018, UA dedicated a statue in Olson’s honor.
The statue is be located north of the Jim Click Hall of Champions on the Eddie Lynch Athletics Pavilion Plaza.
When plans for the statue were announced in August 2017, Lute Olson said he was grateful for the honor.
“I’m deeply touched at this recognition and I want to thank all of the staff members, student-athletes and fans, who made, and continue to make, my life at Arizona something special,” Olson said at the time.
