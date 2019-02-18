No. 19 ASU women finish with 20-0 run to beat Utah by 2

Andrea Torres' 3-pointer with 8:09 left extended a Utes lead to 18 points but those would be the only points scored by Utah in the final period. Robbi Ryan, who scored 10 of her 11 points in the quarter, tied the game on a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left. Torres was called for an offensive foul and Ekmark was then fouled on a 3-point try by Dru Gylten. Ekmark made the first two free throws and Utah ended the game with its ninth turnover.