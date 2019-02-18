Nonprofit gives veterans a chance to combat stress through racing

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - With each rev, it's the sound of happiness for drivers like Tom Shouldiski.
"You can see the smiles on these guys faces, they love it," he said. Shouldiski is a member of the Sports Car Club of America chapter here in Southern Arizona. As a club, they take to the track at the Marana Regional Airport once a month.
Sometimes they have special guests.
"Looking at the cars, you don't think you're going that fast. When you actually get in there though, you're moving pretty good," said Greg Cienfuegos. He's a Marine Corps veteran living here in Arizona who deployed multiple times to Iraq. He spent his Sunday riding passenger as his driver Kevin took him on a wild ride.
It's a part of Vet Motorsports, an organization that partners with the car club.
The concept puts veterans in a hands-on, high-stress environment when they're on the track.
"By being in a stressful environment - you know the vets can experience some of their past stresses but with a positive outcome," said Shouldiski.
They hope to help veterans like Cienfuegos. He loves the speed and said he can see how it would make a difference.
"For some it's missing the excitement that you used to have, not knowing what was going to happen. It breaks up the day to day life you get stuck in and you're not used to," he said.
The club wants to continue healing and having fun one car and veteran at a time.
If you’re interested, check out the car club’s website at http://www.azbrscca.org/ or http://www.vetmotorsports.org/.
