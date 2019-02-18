One person seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash; Nogales Highway closed

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash that has caused officials to close Nogales Highway on Monday, Feb. 18.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, Nogales Highway is closed between Drexel and Nebraska and crews from Tucson Electric Power are on the scene.
In the mid-day incident, a vehicle left the road and hit a tree, a power pole and a business trailer.
Nearly 2,500 TEP customers lost power.
No further information was immediately available.
