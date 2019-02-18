STDs on the rise across AZ and in Pima Co.

So which sexually transmitted diseases are seeing the biggest increases? Well, AZDHS says in their newly released report that Gonorrhea has increased 94 percent in the past five years. To make matters worse, the report goes on to say that Gonorrhea bacteria seem to have developed a resistance to a majority of treatments that are available so AZDHS is now testing samples each month to analyze their resistance to antibiotics. Along with that the number of cases of syphilis in babies doubled from 2016 to 2017 which comes as a result of the rapid increase of syphilis in women who are pregnant.