Wildcat Diamond Report

TUCSON, AZ - Ninth-ranked Arizona Softball wrapped up the Hillenbrand Invitational with a 6-0 shutout of Cal State Fullerton on Sunday afternoon at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats (6-4) finished the event 3-2.
Taylor McQuillin (2-3), who led the country in shutouts last season with 15, picked up her first of 2019, giving up just three hits in the complete-game masterpiece.
Reyna Carranco, a day after setting a career high with six RBI, had three more on Sunday, going 2-for-4 at the plate and driving in half of the Wildcats’ runs.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza hit UA’s Pac-12-best 20th homer of the season, her fifth of the season and 40th of her career. It was a two-run homer in the fifth.
The Wildcats head to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic next week in Palm Springs, California.
On the baseball diamond, Arizona posted their fourth straight double-digit run output en route to a 20-5 victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.
Over the course of the four-game weekend series with UMass, Arizona batters tallied 57 base knocks, 27 extra-base hits, 47 walks, 64 RBI, and 69 runs.
Center fielder Matt Fraizer led the Arizona offense on Sunday, finishing the afternoon 4-for-7 with a career-high six RBI.
Freshman outfielder Ryan Holgate hit his third home run of the weekend, finishing with 12 RBI.
The Wildcats enjoy two days off before traveling to Houston, Texas to take on the Rice Owls on Wednesday, Feb. 20 with a first pitch set for 5:30 PM MST.
