WOMEN: Reese’s 17 points lead Arizona past Colorado 63-51

Annika Jank's jumper gave Colorado (11-14, 1-13) a 9-7 led before Arizona closed out the first quarter with an 11-3 run and maintained a safe distance the rest of the way. Arizona led 34-25 at halftime and extended it to 48-30 on Reese's layup with 3:41 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats were just 24-of-65 shooting (29.4 percent) from the field but the Buffs managed to convert just 19 of 62 shot attempts (30.6).