Catalina Highway closed

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has declared the road to Mount Lemmon closed to the public unless they are driving four-wheel drive vehicles with chains.
The closure of Catalina Highway on Thursday, Feb. 14 was due to heavy snow and ice expected in the area.
Drivers are cautioned because they still may encounter snow and ice on the road to Mt. Lemmon.
Road conditions on Catalina Highway may be checked by calling 520-547-7510.
For all other questions about Mount Lemmon please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at 520-749-8700.
