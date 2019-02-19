FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and more precip on the way!

As one system leaves, another one moves right in! The second system will move in Thursday and could bring some big snow totals on the mountains as well as rain in the valley.
TUESDAY: 10% for rain and snow showers through the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Hard freeze warning in effect. Clear skies with temps falling into the upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Mid 50s under sunny skies.
THURSDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 50% chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Windy.
FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 70% chance for valley rain & mountain snow. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.